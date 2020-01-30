San Diegan under review for possible coronavirus tests negative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego County resident under review for possible coronavirus tested negative, county officials said Thursday.

Health officials Monday said they were investigating what was the first suspected case of the virus in the county. The resident had visited Wuhan, China - where the new virus originated - and developed a respiratory illness after returning home. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency sent lab specimens Sunday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC confirmed Thursday that the results were negative.

“We are monitoring this new virus just like we would any infectious disease,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We are prepared and conducting surveillance to keep this virus from spreading locally.”