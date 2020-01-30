Report: Commanding officer at MCAS Miramar fired for ‘poor judgment’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The United States Marine Corps has fired the commanding officer of a fighter squadron that was based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

According to the report, Lt. Col. Ralph Featherstone was relieved from duty on Jan. 24, just one day after his squadron was scheduled to launch its final flight of F/A-18 jets and less than a year after he assumed control of the squadron in April 2019.

In a statement by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Featherstone was "relieved for cause following concerns of poor judgment."

The Marine Corps Times reported that though Featherstone's dismissal was a "surprise" after an otherwise esteemed career, he may have been in the back seat of a F/A-18 fighter when it publicly flew at a faster and lower rate than allowed.