Neighbors spot driver smash into row of cars, speed off

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- Deputies arrested a man accused of driving drunk and smashing into 11 parked cars on a North County street, then speeding off.

The series of crashes happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos, less than a mile south of the city's Cal State university.

Neighbors heard a commotion outside and spotted a driver crashing into a long row of cars, briefly getting stuck and then speeding off, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Residents gave deputies a good enough description of the car that they were able to track down the vehicle a short distance away. The car had been abandoned, but deputies spotted the suspected driver in a nearby parking lot, authorities said.

The man, identified as 33-year-old David Lopez, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Connor Rittershofer, who lives on the street, said a loud crash drew him outside of his home in the middle of the night.

"Super loud bangs and then a lot of tires screeching," Rittershofer said. "He kept trying to drive when he couldn't -- because there was a car in the way ... They just kept going and that was kind of crazy to me."

Lopez faces 11 charges of misdemeanor hit and run -- one for each car he allegedly hit in the row of parking spaces.

Court records reveal Lopez has been charged with two previous DUIs, one in 2008 and another in 2010. Each time he was driving on a suspended license, a charge Lopez later faced again in 2011.

Lopez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility with bail set at $16,000. He is set to appear in court March 12.