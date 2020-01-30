Man holes up inside LA home after police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Authorities chased a driver suspected of stealing a car through Los Angeles' South Bay Thursday morning.

The driver pulled onto southbound Interstate 710, toward the Long Beach area, around 6:15 a.m. Multiple police cars were close behind the dark-colored sedan as the man drove at typical freeway speeds, sometimes even slow enough for other vehicles to pass him.

That wasn't always the case, KTLA reports, as the chase started as a high-speed pursuit, with the driver weaving in and out of lanes.

Around 6:30 a.m., the man made his way onto side streets in San Pedro, criss-crossing through alleyways and narrow residential roads with officers trailing just behind the car.

At one point, officers successfully used a pit maneuver to spin the man's car around, but he was able to squeeze the sedan between two units and speed off again.

A short time later, the man sped down an alley, hopped out of the car -- which continued rolling until it hopped a curb and came to a stop -- and ran into a home. Officers pulled up to the house a short time later, which the man entered without having to unlock or kick in the door.

The suspect was still inside the house around 7:15 a.m. One person came out of the home and was taken into custody, but did not appear to be the driver. Police were positioned in front of the home and in the back alley.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.