Keanu Reeves joins Oscar ceremony’s list of presenters

LOS ANGELES — Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves and Steve Martin were among the celebrities added Thursday to the list of presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Also tabbed as presenters were James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Shia LeBeouf, George MacKay, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

They will join previously announced presenters Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo, Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

Last year’s Oscar-winning actors will return as presenters, continuing an Oscar tradition. Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present Oscars to this year’s crop of Academy Award acting winners.

Malek won the best actor Oscar last year for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” while Colman was named best actress for “The Favourite.” King and Ali won the supporting actress and actor Oscars for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Green Book,” respectively.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that Billie Eilish — fresh off her historic sweep of the top categories at the Grammy Awards — will perform during the Oscar ceremony.

The 92nd Oscars will be held Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.