× Fire tears through kitchen in Escondido home

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home in Escondido Thursday afternoon, the Escondido Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. near the Saratoga Glen area.

Firefighters said it took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, which caused major damage to the home’s kitchen and both heat and smoke damage to rooms nearby.

A man was evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said. No one else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.