Drug crackdown nets 21 arrests

SAN DIEGO — A 10-month investigation into drug dealing at Lindo Lake Park culminated Thursday in nearly two dozen arrests, authorities reported.

A total of 21 suspects were taken into custody after deputies served search warrants at various locations in Lakeside and El Cajon in connection with reported sales of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine at the popular recreation area near El Capitan High School, according to sheriff’s officials.

“During the operation, methamphetamine and weapons were located and confiscated,” Sgt. Tim Chantler said.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

“This operation was conducted in order to keep our parks and recreational areas safe for children, their families and the entire community to enjoy,” the sergeant said.

Officials did not immediately release the identities of the suspects, who were expected to face allegations of state and federal crimes, including narcotics offenses and outstanding warrants.