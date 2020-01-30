County works to help homeless residents get off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In the past two days, San Diego County officials say they’ve helped 18 people get off the streets and into housing in Spring Valley.

The move came after the County Board of Supervisors passed measures on Tuesday to offer additional resources and incentives to get homeless residents off the streets.

“I don’t think anyone wants to come out of their house and see this,” said Jim Plummer, who lives in Spring Valley. “We’re very fed up. We’ve been fed up for quite a while.”

Plummer lives on one of three streets in Spring Valley that has a noticeably large volume of tents and tarps that have gone up in the past couple of months.

“It’s getting worse. It use to be just the corner, but it’s worse,” he said.

Due to a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in 2019 that states police can’t force transients from sleeping in tents or camping out on public property, the county wasn’t able to do much about it.

However, the new measures that passed Tuesday provide millions in additional funding to help with motel and hotel vouches, extending the current allotment by 175. Additionally, four new homeless resource deputies were hired and the county is working on additional actions that could help with affordable housing.

County officials said they plan to reassess how things are going by the end of February and possibly make changes to their game plan moving forward.