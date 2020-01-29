South Bay school pauses before game to honor coach’s cousin killed in helicopter crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A moment of silence was held before the varsity girls' basketball game at Olympian High School Wednesday in honor of Christina Mauser and the other eight victims of Sunday's helicopter crash.

Mauser was the cousin of the school's head football coach, Ryan Van Nostrand.

"It’s definitely surreal, something that you don’t want to believe has happened," Van Nostrand said.

Whether you mourned the loss of a friend, family member or an NBA legend, it's hard to come across someone who didn’t feel some type of impact after Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed with nine people on board.

"My mom texted me that Kobe has passed and I told her I knew. Maybe about 10 minutes after that, then she said, 'we couldn’t find Christina,'" Van Nostrand said.

Mauser was the assistant coach of the Mamba girl’s basketball team.

Van Nostrand called her a "fierce competitor," saying, "I think that’s why her and Kobe were always so close and probably what drew them together, because she was so competitive."

Before the young players started their game, there was a special moment in honor of Mauser and the other eight lives that were tragically cut short.

Van Nostrand hopes that brief moment of reflection can become something much bigger to take away from this tragedy.

"Life is short, tomorrow is never promised and make sure that you tell your loved ones you care for them and you love them," Van Nostrand said. "Cherish every moment you have with the people you care about."