Protesters call for end to ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO — Protesters will gather in San Diego Wednesday morning to call for the end of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers.

Legal service providers and civil and human rights organizations will hold a news conference at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building. They organized the protest on the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly referred to as “Remain in Mexico.”

Under the policy, migrants and asylum seekers crossing the southern United States border are made to remain in Mexico for the duration of their asylum proceedings. The groups say this deprives people of protection and legal resources. They are asking for the United States to return asylum to these migrants.

The groups protesting Wednesday include the ACLU Foundation, Al Otro Lado, American Friends Service Committee, Human Rights First, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Innovation Law Lab and Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

The groups say that since the protocols went into effect — on Jan. 29, 2019 — more than 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico, 27,500 to the Tijuana-Mexicali region.

Speakers at the news conference will include Robyn Barnard, an attorney for Human Rights First, as well as Monika Langarica, an immigrants rights attorney at the ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties.