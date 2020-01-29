Longest illegal cross-border tunnel found

Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have discovered the longest illegal cross-border tunnel, the United States Border Patrol said Wednesday.

The Border Patrol San Diego Sector’s Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke was expected to discuss details regarding the tunnel during a news conference Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents have shared news of a handful of tunnel discoveries in recent years. One tunnel unearthed in 2016 stretched nearly a half-mile between Otay Mesa and Tijuana and was outfitted with lights, a ventilation system and an elevator.

“In my experience, this is exclusively a drug tunnel,”

