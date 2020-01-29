Residents stranded on roof as flames rip through L.A. high-rise

LOS ANGELES — Crews fought flames as residents desperately tried to escape a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles Wednesday.

The fire broke out some time before 9 a.m. at the Barrington Plaza apartments, on Wilshire Boulevard near the west Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.

Callers told a 911 operator that residents were leaping from the building to escape the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. Others could be seen gathering on the roof of the high-rise as flames raged on the sixth floor. A fire department helicopter hovered over the roof and dropped rescuers down to help the residents.

Crews tried to control the blaze by using their trucks’ extended ladders to lift firefighters with hose lines several stories high, spraying the flames directly. Other crews were positioned on an apartment balcony near the center of the blaze.

The 25-story building has more than 300 residential units and is one of several buildings that make up the Barrington Plaza complex, according to KTLA. The same residential building burned in 2013, hurting eight people and causing millions of dollars in damage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.