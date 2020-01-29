Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant
Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Border Patrol seizes $300K in cash near North County

Posted 8:46 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 08:54AM, January 29, 2020

More than $300,000 seized by Border Patrol after pulling over a driver near North County. (Photo: USBP)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Border Patrol agents stopped a man allegedly trying to smuggle bulk cash through North County this week.

Agents pulled the man’s sedan over on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Oceanside around 2:30 p.m. Monday, USBP said. A K-9 alerted agents to a part of the car and they started a more thorough search.

Inside the door panels, agents found 24 packages of cash containing $300,329 total, authorities said. The 41-year-old man driving the car was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

During fiscal year 2019, officials said the U.S. Border Patrol seized $2,570,756.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.