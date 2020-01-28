× Woman suspected of DUI after driving into bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed a car into the San Diego Bay near the Chula Vista Harbor, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received several calls shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday from people reporting that a white four-door sedan had crashed into the water near the docks off Marina Parkway, Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Officers responded to the scene and found that the car’s two occupants were already out of the vehicle and back on land.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Grippo said. Her name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

San Diego Harbor Police officers responded to the scene to help Chula Vista officers get the Chevrolet Sonic sedan out of the water, Grippo said.