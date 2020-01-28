Jury selection begins for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a Fallbrook man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman he once dated.

Oscar Rodas, 28, is charged with murder in the Nov. 1, 2018, killing of 20-year-old Yesneia Becerril of Fallbrook.

Jury selection is expected to conclude Wednesday, with opening statements potentially starting later Wednesday morning at the Vista courthouse.

Becerril was found by San Diego County sheriff's deputies at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 1 on the ground in the 1100 block of South Vine Street.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Rodas was arrested the following day at the Color Spot Nursery in Fallbrook, during which he was bitten in the leg by a sheriff's K-9, according to the sheriff's department.