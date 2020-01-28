Latest Coverage: Death of Kobe Bryant

Driver trapped, passenger thrown from car when Mercedes slams into sign

SAN DIEGO — A driver and a passenger were hurt Tuesday morning when the car they were in took a freeway offramp too fast and slammed into a sign in a Mission Valley parking lot, police said.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in a parking lot near the Target on Camino Del Rio North just east of Mission Center Road, according to San Diego police.

A Mercedes-Benz coupe took the westbound I-8 exit onto Mission Center Road and somehow lost control, slamming into the sign.

A passenger was ejected from the Mercedes and the driver was trapped inside the car following the crash, SDPD Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Hawkins said.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

