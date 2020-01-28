× Woman arrested after LA police chase

LOS ANGELES — Authorities chased a woman on highways and side streets through the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon.

The black sedan was speeding and changing lanes frequently to avoid traffic on state Route 18 around 1 p.m., with California Highway Patrol officers close behind.

The woman briefly dipped onto side streets before hopping back on the highway, using the right shoulder to get around traffic.

Around 1:10 p.m., the driver exited the highway, ran over a traffic cone near a sign and then came to a stop. Officers pulled up behind the woman, who remained in the car and appeared to be giving up. After a few minutes, however, the driver sped off and continued on side streets into the Chatsworth area.

Around 1:30 p.m., the driver stopped in a parking lot outside an America’s Tire store and bank. CHP pulled into the lot and arrested the woman without a struggle.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the pursuit.

