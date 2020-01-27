Suspected coronavirus case being treated in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person has been hospitalized with what health officials are investigating as the first suspected case of coronavirus in San Diego County.

The County Health and Human Services Agency sent lab specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday. The results are expected back Tuesday morning and will confirm or rule out the rare respiratory illness.

If the case is confirmed, it will be the first in San Diego County.

The patient traveled to China, including Beijing and other areas where infections of the virus have been reported, according to Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. The patient traveled by train through Wuhan, where the virus originated, but did not get off in the city.

When the patient returned home to San Diego County, they started showing symptoms and told their doctor and were then admitted to a hospital.



There are at least five confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the US, a number CDC predicts will continue to climb. There are two cases in California, along with one in Washington state, Illinois and Arizona.

A spokesman for San Diego International Airport, which does not have direct flights from China, said Monday they have not received instructions from CDC or county health officials to screen passengers for the virus.

"The CDC has provided SAN with specific guidance to help local EMS providers responding to medical calls at the airport assess and identify potentially infected travelers," Director of Communications Jonathan Heller added in an email to FOX 5.

The airport has posted information in the International Arrivals area for passengers who have recently traveled to China and are feeling ill.

