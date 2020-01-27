Report: San Diego missed out on $14M for affordable housing because of miscommunication

SAN DIEGO — San Diego was shorted $14 million in state grant money for affordable housing, due in part to lack of communication between government agencies and not prioritizing projects attractive to the state, according to a report released Monday by local affordable housing advocates.

The advocates pointed to The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, a state grant program that funds the construction of housing and transportation projects to address California’s homelessness and housing crisis. According to the groups, San Diego received $14 million less than it would have it the grants were awarded proportionately by population.

“As this report makes clear, we need to move together as a region to make San Diego more competitive for funding that can lower housing costs, reduce traffic congestion, address climate change — all while building a San Diego for all,” San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

The report recommends a few key steps to increase grant funding, including better interdepartmental communication, developing a website for grant applicants, prioritizing state grant-eligible projects with affordable housing funds, increasing funding locally to show good faith and preparing a pipeline of sound transportation projects.

Organizations who presented the report included Climate Action Campaign, Circulate San Diego, Southwest Carpenters, Wakeland, National Core and Community HousingWorks.

Maya Rosas, director of policy for Circulate San Diego and co-author of the report, echoed Fletcher’s remarks.

“Local jurisdictions and agencies can make a difference to bring state Cap-and-Trade dollars to the San Diego region,” she said. “By acting strategically, the region can secure its fair share of benefits from California.”

The report can be viewed at www.circulatesd.org/fairshare.