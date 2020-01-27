Man stabbed to death at Burger King

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a Burger King restaurant in Escondido Monday evening and died at a hospital from his injuries.

Officers received a call of a stabbing at the restaurant, located in the 1300 block of West Valley Parkway, about 6:30 p.m. and upon arrival located the victim with a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Lt. Kevin Toth of the Escondido Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was seated at a patio table outside the Burger King when a man walked up to him and the two “appeared to have a brief interaction,” then the suspect was seen swinging at the victim “in a stabbing type motion,” Toth said.

The suspect ran off after the attack, Toth said. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The victim’s name was not released.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call police at 760-839-4722.

Anonymous tips can be called in to police at 760-743-8477 or online at police.escondido.org.