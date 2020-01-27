× Lakers release 1st statement since Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angles Lakers on Monday afternoon released the team’s first statement since former player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash near Calabasas.

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date,” the statement read.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”