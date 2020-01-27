SAN DIEGO -- Nick Van Exel, a former teammate of Kobe Bryant, spoke to FOX 5 Monday about his reaction to the Lakers legend's death and what it was like playing alongside him.
Former Lakers teammate Nick Van Exel reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death
-
Local sports therapist recall 20-year friendship with Kobe Bryant
-
Pilot identified in helicopter crash that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life
-
‘Heartbreaking all around’: Local fans react to Kobe Bryant’s death
-
Kobe Bryant and daughter, 7 others killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
-
Lakers release 1st statement since Kobe Bryant’s death
-
-
Shaq on Kobe Bryant: ‘There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through’
-
Remembering the final game of ‘The Black Mamba’
-
Investigators work scene of Kobe Bryant’s chopper crash
-
Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other aircraft
-
Magic Johnson remembers Kobe Bryant in heartfelt tribute
-
-
NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game after Kobe Bryant’s death
-
‘The world lost a legend’: Gov. Newsom on death of Kobe Bryant
-
Kids, coaches, mothers: All 9 victims of helicopter crash ID’d