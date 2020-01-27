Astronaut Jessica Meir to call local students from space station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At 11:30 Monday, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will call two local schools from the International Space Station to answer questions about her background, space and science.

Nearly 150 students from Fulton Middle School and Memorial Preparatory for Scholars and Athletes will gather at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego -- where Meir received her Doctorate in marine biology -- to call and speak to the astronaut. Both schools are supported by the Birch Aquarium at Scripps' Price Philanthropies Ocean Science Education Fund.

Meir will describe how her love of science allowed her to reach the stars. She flew to the International Space Station on Sept. 25, 2019, and made history as part of the first all-female space walk with fellow NASA Astronaut Christina Koch.

The "STEM to Stars" Q-and-A with Meir will be proceeded by current Scripps graduate students discussing science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Education. Students can ask the Scripps students about science and how it got them to where they are.

UCSD Astrophysicist Brian Keating and Scripps Oceanography Director Margaret Leinen will emcee the event.