‘The world lost a legend’: Gov. Newsom reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed sadness over news of the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant Sunday and extended condolences to his family members in a statement.

In his comments, Newsom recognized Bryant’s status as a sports legend and touched upon his long and successful career with the Lakers.

“We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players.

“Despite winning five NBA championships and two gold Olympic medals, and achieving countless accolades in the athletics world, he also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, and was an outspoken advocate for combating homelessness through partnerships with organizations such as My Friend’s Place and Step Up on Second.

“Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, colleagues, friends and fans. He was taken too soon and he will be missed.”