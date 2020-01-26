Breaking News: Kobe Bryant killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Road to Miami: The desert wears Prada

Posted 6:39 PM, January 26, 2020, by
Data pix.

MARFA, Texas -- Marfa, Texas, used to be considered the middle of nowhere until a small Prada store put it on the map.

Constructed in 2005, the tiny storefront was built by artists with permission from the fashion brand to use their product and signage.

FOX 5's Heather Lake and photographer Zak Bartleet visited the store as part of their coast-to-coast road trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Inside, the store is filled with donated luxury shoes and handbags from 2005. Visitors can't step inside or make any purchases, but they can snap pictures out front and leave a love lock as part of the growing collection around the building.

Upcoming stops along Heather and Zak's Road to Miami include:

  • Austin, Texas
  • New Orleans, La.
  • Pensacola, Fla.
  • Gainesvillle, Fla.
  • Orlando, Fla.
  • Miami, Fla.

Follow along with their trip on the FOX 5 Morning News, on our website and the FOX 5 app.

You can also follow Heather on social media, here and here, where she and Zak will be taking recommendations for places to stop in each city.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.