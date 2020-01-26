Road to Miami: The desert wears Prada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARFA, Texas -- Marfa, Texas, used to be considered the middle of nowhere until a small Prada store put it on the map.

Constructed in 2005, the tiny storefront was built by artists with permission from the fashion brand to use their product and signage.

FOX 5's Heather Lake and photographer Zak Bartleet visited the store as part of their coast-to-coast road trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Inside, the store is filled with donated luxury shoes and handbags from 2005. Visitors can't step inside or make any purchases, but they can snap pictures out front and leave a love lock as part of the growing collection around the building.

