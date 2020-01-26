Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 22-year-old man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while walking across North Coast Highway, police said.

The accident happened at about 1:10 a.m. when the unidentified pedestrian was crossing the highway near the Sportfisher Drive intersection and was hit by a car traveling north on the highway.

When they arrived at the scene, Oceanside Police Department officers found the pedestrian on the east sidewalk, Sgt. Rick Davis said. He was unresponsive and transported to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The driver stopped after the accident and waited for police to arrive, Davis said. The uninjured driver, William Vaden, 31, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Vaden was booked into the Vista Detention Facility at 5:43 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of DUI alcohol/drugs, according to jail booking records.

He is being held on $2,500 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.