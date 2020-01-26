Officer hurt after suspected DUI driver rear-ends cruiser

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A police officer was injured in Chula Vista Sunday when his cruiser was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver, sending four people to the hospital, police said.

The accident happened at about 12:40 a.m. when the driver of a Scion tC traveling west on Telegraph Canyon Road rear-ended a police car that was also traveling west, according to Chula Vista Police Officer V. Del Rio.

After hitting the police car, the Scion driver continued and struck a Honda CR-V that was stopped in the left-turn lane facing west, police said.

The officer, the driver of the Scion and the CR-V driver and passenger were all taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Del Rio said.

The unidentified driver of the Scion was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is being investigated by the traffic division of the Chula Vista Police Department.