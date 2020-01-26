Breaking News: Kobe Bryant killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Mavericks honor Kobe Bryant by retiring 24

People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by permanently retiring his number 24.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, authorities said.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban said.

Cuban’s tribute was one of several around the NBA as players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the Memphis-Phoenix game Sunday, the Grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately took a 24-second clock violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the backcourt for an 8-second violation – the 24 and 8 seconds representing Bryant’s two numbers during his NBA career.

