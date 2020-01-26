Breaking News: Kobe Bryant killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

Posted 1:23 PM, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 02:00PM, January 26, 2020

In this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was 41.

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career.

  • 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)
  • 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)
  • NBA MVP (2008)
  • Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)
  • 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)
  • 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)
  • 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)
  • 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)
  • 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)
  • 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)
  • 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)
  • 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)
  • 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)
  • NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)
  • NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)
  • Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)
  • Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)
