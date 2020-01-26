Breaking News: Kobe Bryant killed in Calif. helicopter crash

Investigative team heads to crash site where Kobe Bryant died

Posted 5:13 PM, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:14PM, January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images.

CALABASAS, Calif. — A team of 18 people from the National Transportation Safety Board is making its way to the scene of a helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in California.

The investigative “Go Team” from the NTSB includes investigators and media relations and family assistance staffers, among others, and is consistent with normal protocols following a crash of this nature, said Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB board member.

“Our deepest sympathies to those that lost loved ones in this tragic event,” Homendy said in a brief news conference at Washington’s National Airport prior to the team’s departure.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were passengers on a helicopter that crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. No one survived the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

