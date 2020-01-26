Aztecs set school record with Sunday win

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Aztecs set a school record for the longest winning streak Sunday after beating UNLV 71-67 in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs improved to 20-0 when they defeated Wyoming, 72-55, on Tuesday, matching school records for longest winning streak and best start set by the 2010-11 Kawhi Leonard-led team that advanced to the Sweet 16.

San Diego State boasts the longest current winning streak in Division I. The Aztecs are also the last remaining undefeated Division I team.

The Aztecs’ 21-game winning streak to start a season is the longest in Division I since Gonzaga began the 2016-17 season 29-0 before advancing to the national championship game.

San Diego State was ranked fourth in The Associated Press poll released Monday, matching the highest ranking in school history, which was set on Jan. 24, 2011. The Aztecs were three spots higher than the previous week.

San Diego State is first in NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, which will be used to determine the seedings for the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. It includes game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game), and net offensive and defensive efficiency.

San Diego State has won 16 of its past 17 games against UNLV. The Aztecs have never led the series.

Since the start of the 2008-09 season, no Division I team has won more road games against a single opponent than the Aztecs’ 14 over the Runnin’ Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center. San Diego State’s 24 total victories over UNLV during that time period is one short of the Division I lead for victories over a single opponent.