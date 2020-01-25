Road to Miami: Sand sledding in White Sands National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE SANDS, N.M. -- The road to the Super Bowl is a long one, and the second day of traveling for our FOX 5 team brings them to White Sands, New Mexico.

The hot travel destination was just designated an official National Park in December 2019. The glittering sand is composed of gypsum crystal that has gone through a long geological process to create what visitors call "the magical dunes."

FOX 5's Heather Lake and photographer Zak Bartleet gave sand sledding a try and made some new friends while visiting this world wonder in what was an exciting stop along their coast-to-coast road trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Upcoming stops include:

El Paso, Texas

Austin, Texas

New Orleans, La.

Pensacola, Fla.

Gainesvillle, Fla.

Orlando, Fla.

Miami, Fla.

