Kitchen fire displaces residents at senior living facility

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eight to 10 residents at a senior living facility in Oceanside were displaced after a fire broke out in a unit Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Lil’ Jackson Senior Community. The Oceanside Fire Department said a cooking fire started in one of the second-floor units, triggering smoke detectors and the sprinkler system to go off.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading past the kitchen in which it started.

One person was evaluated by paramedics once authorities arrived but didn’t need further medical attention, fire officials said. No one else was injured in the blaze.

Officials said the water sprinkler system caused minor flooding and some water damage in several units near the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help displaced residents find places to stay.