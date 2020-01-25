× Community rallies around families impacted by fatal car crash

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway community is rallying around the five families impacted by a crash that killed two teenage boys and injured three others last weekend.

A group of mothers organized a fundraiser Saturday and said they were floored by the turnout.

“It’s just grateful seeing how my small community comes together and we just share posts and it gets everywhere,” organizer Mayra Eligio told FOX 5. “Everywhere from Valley Center, Chula Vista coming down and just joining us for a good cause. It means the world to us.”

Eligio said teamwork is what brought the whole event together. One woman volunteered her house for the event and others chipped in by bringing food.

“We had St. Gabriel’s Church donate us $500 of meat, another one of the families donated carnitas — 80 pounds of carnitas. We had chamoy tacos and fruit, I bought a hundred packs of tortillas, all the moms made salsa, onions,” Eligio said.

Some food items ran out due to the number of people who showed up Saturday.

“It’s a blessing to run out of food,” Eligio said. “It’s a blessing to have a community come and take everything that we have to offer them to raise money for the families.”

Even a group of high school girls showed up early in the day with a surprise donation.

“They raised over a thousand dollars, and they showed up this morning to donate that money to the families. It made me cry,” Eligio said.

The organizers said they plan to distribute the money raised equally between the five families affected by the crash.

“We’re here for you,” Eligio said “We’re here for all the kids. I mean, I’ve been hugging kids that I don’t even know. But I feel their pain.”