29 arrested in East County warrant sweep

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-nine people were arrested Saturday during a warrant sweep in East County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sweep took place in Alpine, El Cajon, Jamul, Lakeside, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Rancho San Diego, Santee and Spring Valley between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Court Services Bureau said they cleared 32 misdemeanor warrants and two felony warrants in the process.

The arrestees face charges that range from DUI, traffic violations, hit-and-run, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and failing to abide by court orders, according to the Sheriff’s Department.