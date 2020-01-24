Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Watch Live: Football goes to the dogs at the FOX 5 Puppy Bowl

Posted 4:02 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:03PM, January 24, 2020

SAN DIEGO — More than 20 adoptable dogs will face off at SDCCU Puppy Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and again on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, in the annual FOX 5 Puppy Bowl.

Puppies from shelters around San Diego County will suit up for the first half of the Puppy Bowl on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. during the FOX 5 Morning News. The second half of the Puppy Bowl will take place during the 7 a.m. hour of a special edition of FOX 5 Morning News on Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch the Puppy Bowl live on FOX 5 or right here at foxsandiego.com.

