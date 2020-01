Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An SUV crashed into a strip mall Friday night in Tierrasanta, but no one was injured.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard, according to San Diego police. The vehicle plowed into a GNC store and also damaged Choice of Mandarin, a Chinese food restaurant next door.

Police said the driver's foot slipped when he was trying to park.