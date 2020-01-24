Several students arrested after fight breaks out on high school campus

SAN DIEGO — A high school in Fallbrook was placed on lockdown Friday after a fight broke out on campus, resulting in several students’ arrests, authorities said.

Two groups of more than 20 students began fighting near the cafeteria at Fallbrook High School around 10:25 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to help break up the fight and the school was locked down until 12:30 p.m. as a precaution.

According to Sgt. William Munsch, several students were arrested and now face charges of battery, battery involving a school official and violating probation. The arrested students were booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Munsch said sheriff’s deputies would remain on campus after school as an added security measure.

The cause of the fight was under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Fallbrook Substation at 760-451-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.