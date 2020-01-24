Watch Live: President Trump’s impeachment trial

Police seek arsonist who set clothing business on fire

Posted 11:27 AM, January 24, 2020, by

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday released a surveillance video and photo of a man who set fire to a clothing alteration business in the Talmadge area.

The arsonist rode a bicycle up to the front doors of AA Fashion along the 4600 block of El Cajon Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 before setting the business ablaze and riding away, according to San Diego police.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the business, which was destroyed, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a baseball hat, waist-length coast and dark shoes with white soles. He was riding a BMX-style bicycle with a plastic shopping bag hanging from the handle bars.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Authorities are asking for help in identifying the person pictured above who set fire to a business in the Talmadge neighborhood on Jan. 12. Photo by Crime Stoppers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.