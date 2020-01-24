Police seek arsonist who set clothing business on fire

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday released a surveillance video and photo of a man who set fire to a clothing alteration business in the Talmadge area.

The arsonist rode a bicycle up to the front doors of AA Fashion along the 4600 block of El Cajon Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 before setting the business ablaze and riding away, according to San Diego police.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the business, which was destroyed, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a baseball hat, waist-length coast and dark shoes with white soles. He was riding a BMX-style bicycle with a plastic shopping bag hanging from the handle bars.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.