Person shot by officer dies

Posted 4:05 PM, January 24, 2020, by and , Updated at 05:31PM, January 24, 2020
SAN DIEGO -- A person was fatally shot by a police officer in the Oak Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police said officers received a call about an incident near 54th and Krenning streets around 3:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, at least one officer began running after the person on foot and opened fire, striking the person with at least one bullet, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Traffic access along westbound 55th Street and College Grove Way and along 54th Street between College Grove Way and Redwood Street was restricted as officers investigated.

San Diego MTS said its northbound stops along 54th Street between Westover Place and Redwood Street would be skipped until 7:30 p.m., as would the southbound stop at 54th and Krenning streets.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

