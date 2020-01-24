Person shot by officer dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A person was fatally shot by a police officer in the Oak Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police said officers received a call about an incident near 54th and Krenning streets around 3:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, at least one officer began running after the person on foot and opened fire, striking the person with at least one bullet, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Traffic access along westbound 55th Street and College Grove Way and along 54th Street between College Grove Way and Redwood Street was restricted as officers investigated.

San Diego MTS said its northbound stops along 54th Street between Westover Place and Redwood Street would be skipped until 7:30 p.m., as would the southbound stop at 54th and Krenning streets.

#MTSAlert Due to police activity, Routes 916/917 and 955 will be on detour (estimated until approx. 7:30 p.m.). Northbound stops on 54th Street, from Westover to Redwood, will be missed. The southbound stop at 54th & Krenning will also be out of service. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) January 25, 2020

Check back for updates to this developing story.