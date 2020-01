Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Putting old computers to good use has become one Los Angeles man's mission.

Retired aerospace facilities manager David Lombard refurbishes laptops and donates them to those in need rather than letting them go to waste. They call him the "laptop elf," and his home-based project has now rescued nearly 500 computers headed for the recycle bin.

FOX 5 Tech Expert Rich DeMuro got a chance to meet the "elf" himself.