× House fire sparked by electronic device

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters put out a blaze in a home that started after an electronic device exploded.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Jamacha Road in the Skyline neighborhood. Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on scene.

Firefighters believe it was started when a portable wireless speaker caught fire. There was damage to a wall in the home.

No injuries were reported in the fire.