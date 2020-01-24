Dense fog rolls in during morning commute

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the county as commuters drive to work Friday morning.

You can check conditions before you head to work on the FOX 5 traffic map.

The advisory was in effect until 9 a.m., with visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. The areas impacted included Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

Travel could be impacted on Interstate 5 in the morning and flights out of San Diego International Airport could be delayed, the NWS said.

Drivers were advised to slow down for safety. Low-beam headlights should be used and plenty of distance should be left between cars on the roads during dense fog warnings, experts said.