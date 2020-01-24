Dense fog rolls in during morning commute

Posted 6:28 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 06:40AM, January 24, 2020

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the county as commuters drive to work Friday morning.

You can check conditions before you head to work on the FOX 5 traffic map.

The advisory was in effect until 9 a.m., with visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. The areas impacted included Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

Travel could be impacted on Interstate 5 in the morning and flights out of San Diego International Airport could be delayed, the NWS said.

Drivers were advised to slow down for safety. Low-beam headlights should be used and plenty of distance should be left between cars on the roads during dense fog warnings, experts said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.