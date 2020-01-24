× Fire breaks out at 24-hour taco shop

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled flames at a 24-hour taco shop in Grantville Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at Taco Fiesta, a fast-food restaurant with a drive thru on Mission Gorge Road and Vandever Avenue, just south of Friars Road.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but when FOX 5 arrived at the scene, crews were hosing down a kitchen unit that had been pulled out of the shop. Most of the store appeared to be in tact.

Authorities later said the blaze was a grease fire and that the damage was limited.