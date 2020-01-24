Car flies off freeway, strikes pedestrian

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver and a pedestrian were injured Friday morning when a car veered off Interstate 5 in Chula Vista and struck a man before erupting in flames.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. near southbound I-5 and J Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A woman was driving her sedan southbound on I-5 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved off the right shoulder across the J Street on-ramp and went down an embankment off Bay Boulevard, then struck a homeless man in an encampment.

The driver and the injured man were both taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

