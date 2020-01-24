Authorities ID man found dead in high-rise apartment

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday publicly identified a man whose body was found Monday inside a high-rise apartment in the East Village neighborhood.

Brian Perry, 49, of San Diego was found dead inside a unit along the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue at Vantage Point Apartments by a security guard and a friend who went to check on him around 5:10 p.m. Monday, said San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich.

Responding officers reported that Perry’s body showed signs of trauma, leading them to characterize the death as suspicious, Velovich said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body to determine the manner and cause of death.

“This incident is still being investigated as a suspicious death,” Velovich said.