× 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Friday evening near Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 7:03 p.m. Its epicenter was about 14 miles north of Barstow.

An aftershock with a magnitude of 2.9 was reported at 7:09 p.m.