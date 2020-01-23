Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed pedestrian

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was drunk when she ran down a pedestrian on a Rancho Peñasquitos sidewalk, then fled the scene, is slated to be sentenced to up to nine years in prison next month following her guilty plea to a manslaughter charge.

Evelin Nunez, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to striking 37-year-old Nang Arm on Aug. 25, 2019, on Black Mountain Road north of Carmel Mountain Road. Arm was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where she was pronounced dead the following day, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nunez, who was 20 at the time, is slated to be sentenced on Feb. 24 on the gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge count, as well as allegations of fleeing the scene and causing great bodily injury.

Authorities say she was behind the wheel of a gold-colored 2006 Nissan Sentra that was southbound in the 13700 block of Black Mountain Road when she veered to the right and onto a sidewalk, striking Arm, said San Diego police Sgt. Tim Underwood.

The car continued a short distance, where it struck a fence and hit a water line before coming to a stop, Underwood said.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said it appeared that Arm may have been jogging in the area when she was struck.

Nunez, who got out of the car and walked away, was arrested near the scene a few hours after the crash, the prosecutor said.