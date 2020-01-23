Student hit by stray bullet near Oxnard elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXNARD, Calif. -- A 10-year-old student was hit by a stray bullet in a shooting near a school in Ventura County Thursday, police confirmed.

The shooting happened near Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Oxnard, a city about 10 miles south of Ventura, around 11:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the attack, but someone opened fire on another car from their own vehicle, and a stray bullet struck a 10-year-old student who was nearby, Oxnard Police Department said.

The student's injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to OPD. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Police and ambulances surrounded the campus after the incident, KTLA's Sky5 showed. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown and parents could be seen lining up to pick up their kids nearby.

An investigation into the other people involved in the shooting was ongoing, police said. Anyone with information was asked to contact OPD.

