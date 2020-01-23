Scam targets residents through alleged court phone number, officials warn

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Superior Court issued a warning Thursday about a phone scam targeting county residents.

According to court officials, the scam involves callers who reach out to residents using what appears to be a San Diego Superior Court phone number.

The scammers then instruct their targets to deposit money into an awaiting bank account under threat of arrest. The Court said it never asks residents to settle up outstanding cases or arrest warrants over the phone, another sign that the described calls are scams.

Officials said the South County Courthouse has received inquiries from the Hispanic community regarding the authenticity of the calls, which appear to come directly from a Superior Court phone number.

In the event that a resident receives one of these calls, law enforcement officials advised them to hang up and contact court officials directly.